BetMGM and Philadelphia 76ers renew sports betting partnership

BetMGM will continue as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the basketball team.

US.- BetMGM has announced the renewal of its agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers. It will continue as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team in a multi-year extension that includes the addition of BetMGM VIP fan experiences and watch parties, in-market odds boosts and increased courtside signage at Wells Fargo Center.

Throughout the 2023-2024 regular season, BetMGM will curate VIP fan amenities, which include courtside access to pre-game shootarounds and luxury seating for games.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, said: “This extension allows us to further enhance the gameday experience for fans, in the arena and at home. We look forward to continuing our rewarding relationship with the 76ers this season and beyond.”

Katie O’Reilly, 76ers chief revenue officer, added: “We’re joining forces again with BetMGM to promote another opportunity for fans to embrace competition, just in time for the new season. We are thrilled to build on our continued success here in the Philadelphia market and offer our unique experiences for BetMGM customers and 76ers fans alike.”

MGM Resorts’ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City continues as an “Official Away Game Host of the 76ers.” The resort will host VIP watch parties for invited guests featuring appearances by 76ers alumni, merchandise giveaways, and more.

Travis Lunn, president & COO, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, commented: “It will be great to welcome 76ers fans back to our BetMGM Sports Lounge this season. We’re committed to offering guests an entertaining and responsible gaming experience.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $476.3m in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $476.3m in September. That’s a 6.2 per cent increase compared to September 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 0.7 per cent year-on-year to $199.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $75.2m.