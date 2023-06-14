Atlantic City’s Borgata Casino celebrates 20th anniversary with poker tournament

The casino will hold an event on July 1 to commemorate the first tournament at Borgata Poker when it opened 20 years ago.

US.- Atlantic City’s Borgata Casino hotel is celebrating its 20th anniversary with multiple promotions throughout the summer. One of the events that will take place at the venue is a special Retro Rebuy poker tournament.

The Retro Rebuy was the first tournament that was offered at Borgata Poker when it opened 20 years ago. To commemorate the event, the casino is hosting a $40 buy-in unlimited rebuy tournament on July 1. The $30 buy-in and $10 entry fee will guarantee a $20,000 prize pool.

Last month, Borgata Poker with BetMGM Poker, launched the Almighty Million poker tournament. It was held at the Borgata Casino, from May 7 to 13.

The Borgata has recently unveiled its rebranded MGM Tower, formerly The Water Club. Work included revamping the 700 guestrooms and the addition of 40 luxury Vista Suites with views of the Atlantic City skyline at the tower’s corners.

MGM said the remodel, from arrival to new accommodations, reflects a contemporary and playful personality with nautical design elements inspired by Atlantic City’s Marina District. According to its press release, “light and airy guest rooms will feature bright yet warm decor with a nautical palette of neutral and blue tones accented with deep wood finishes embodying a sophisticated coastal feel”.