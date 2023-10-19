Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $476.3m in September

The igaming segment saw the most significant growth in September.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $476.3m in September. That’s a 6.2 per cent increase compared to September 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 0.7 per cent year-on-year to $199.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $75.2m.

The online gaming segment saw the most significant growth in September. Revenue increased 41.5 per cent to $159.5m, surpassing the previous record of $148.2m set in March. Online slots revenue grew 47.3 per cent to $114.7m and internet table games revenue increased 31.7 per cent to $42.4m. Revenue from online poker decreased 10.4 per cent to $2.4m.

Revenue from sports betting dropped 27.1 per cent year-on-year to $36.6m, despite the handle climbing 12.6 per cent to $726.3m.