ORG launches new responsible gambling campaign in Ohio

Ohio For Responsible Gambling has launched the programme following the opening of the sports betting market.

US.- Ohio For Responsible Gambling (ORG) has launched a new campaign to educate on the dangers of problem gambling following the launch of regulator sports betting in the state. The Pause Before You Play campaign is a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet, an award-winning problem gambling education effort.

Amanda Blackford, director of operations and problem gambling services at Ohio Casino Control Commission, said: “In other states that preceded Ohio in legalizing sports betting, we’ve seen higher interest and more struggles with problem gambling. We want people to have fun and be responsible.”

Derek Longmeier, executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, added: “The challenges of problem gambling go far beyond the person placing a bet. Families, children, and businesses, all face consequences with a person’s gambling addiction. The majority of Ohioans who gamble will stay within their limits. As sports betting grows exponentially in 2023, it makes sense that we will see more challenges here in Ohio.”

A 2017 Report on Problem Gambling Services found nearly one in ten Ohioans who gamble were experiencing a problem or at risk of developing one. That’s more than 900,000 people.

The state of Ohio launched legal sports betting on the first day of 2023 meaning that Ohio joins 31 states and Washington DC in having a regulated sports betting market. Residents aged 21 and up are allowed to place bets. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow the launch following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Bigplay network in Ohio

Sportsbook operator Tipico has signed a deal with Bigplay, a sports and entertainment network from Cleveland, Ohio. The firms are streaming content on their social networks following Ohio’s launch of legal sports betting market.

Tipico will represent Bigplay as its official sponsor during live shows and games. Cleveland Browns Quarterback and Bigplay host Bernie Kosar placed the first wager on the Tipico Sportsbook platform on January 1 as part of the celebrations.