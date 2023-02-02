Virginia sports betting revenue surpasses $50m for fourth month

Virginians wagered $503.1m.

US.- Virginians wagered $503.1m in December, 3 per cent lower than November’s handle of $518.8m but up 17.9 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported gross gaming revenue of $50.7m, surpassing $50m for the fourth consecutive month. Adjusted gross revenue was $47m.

Bettors won $452.38m and the state received $7m in taxes. Virginia taxes sportsbooks at 15 per cent. Most goes to the state’s General Fund and 2.5 per cent goes to support problem gaming.