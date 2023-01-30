Betfred gets final approval to operate Virgin Hotels Las Vegas sportsbook

The Nevada Gaming Commission has granted a licence for the sportsbook.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Commission has granted a licence for Betfred to run a sportsbook at the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. NGC board members voted 4-0 to approve the licence. The casino hopes to open the sportsbook in time for the Super Bowl in February.

The sportsbook will measure 1,269 square feet and will feature seating for up to 100 people and a dozen 80-inch televisions. There will be four counter windows and two self-serve kiosks.

The book will be operated within the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority-controlled casino and all but one employee will work for Mohegan. One manager will be a Betfred employee, but Mohegan general manager Joe Hasson said any player disputes will be handled by Mohegan.

There are no plans to add parlay cards and pari-mutuel racing at this time. Parlay cards will be considered before the start of the NFL season in September. Betfred hopes to add race betting and should launch its mobile app by the end of 2023.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is located at the former Hard Rock International property and reopened in March 2021 after putting it back several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The casino offers 650 slots and over 150 table games and high-limit areas. The resort has more than 1,500 suites across three towers: Ruby, Opal and Canyon; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; a live music and entertainment theatre with 4,500 capacity and twelve food and beverage venues.

