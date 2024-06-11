BETER strikes partnership with SportyBet

SportyBet can now access even more of BETER's next-gen content.

BETER has partnered with Sporty Group, allowing SportyBet players access to BETER’s Setka Cup table tennis and ESportsBattle tournaments.

Press release.- BETER has signed a partnership with leading emerging markets operator Sporty Group, owner of the SportyBet brand and platform.

Under the deal, SportyBet`s players gain access to BETER’s in-house Setka Cup table tennis and ESportsBattle tournaments. Initially, the latter includes eFootball and eBasketball with eHockey and CS2 to follow.

BETER arranges over 45,000 monthly events across eight esports and sports disciplines, providing an unrivalled betting experience that combines 24/7 streaming, real-time data, and odds with sustained 7.5 per cent + margin retention. All of these specifics ensure the best value for operators and their players.

The deal with SportyBet, already a Tier 1 operator across Africa with ambitious growth plans in Latin America, marks BETER’s first deal with a Tier 1 operator in Africa, where it expects to strike partnerships with similar operators so they too can offer its next-generation betting products and experiences to bettors. The new deal means both companies have formed a strong collaboration to provide players with 24/7 fast-paced content, and round-the-clock support.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We see huge potential for our products across Africa and what better way to enter the market than through a deal with one of the region’s most prestigious operators?

“Africa is a growing market where the demand for fast-paced, high-quality betting products and experiences continues to rise and BETER is here to provide this to operators such as SportyBet that understand the need to not only meet but exceed bettor expectations.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “Africa is an emerging market where our fast-paced sports and esports content offers the rapid action that players are seeking.

“By working with us, SportyBet can access even more of our next-gen content, allowing it to provide a superior experience to its players and further establish itself as a leading operator in the region.”

Gregory Parsons, VP of business development at Sporty Group, said: “We believe in offering our users engaging and relevant content and, considering what BETER has to offer, it made sense to enter into partnership and add its content to our overall offering globally.

“Our players seek a round-the-clock betting experience and want to wager on big action quickly. This is why BETER’s fast sports and esports content is the ideal solution for us.”