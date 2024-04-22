BETER partners up with Superbet facilitated by Betbazar

BETER will provide Superbet with its proprietary sports and esports betting solutions.

Press release.- BETER has teamed up with power player operator Superbet in a content deal facilitated by Betbazar, the b2b igaming marketplace.

Superbet is Romania’s largest tech and sports entertainment company and is considered a major operator across Europe, with a significant presence in Poland and Belgium.

Under the deal, BETER will provide Superbet with its proprietary sports and esports betting solutions. This includes ESportsBattle tournaments, which cover eBasketball, eFootball, eHockey, and CS2, as well as Setka Cup table tennis tournaments.

BETER produces tournaments that generate over 45,000 monthly events, providing an unparalleled betting experience combining 24/7 streaming, up-to-the-minute data, and odds.

Superbet will also take the BETER’s robust esports data, covering all major tournaments worldwide. It will enable Superbet’s players to access over 35,000 pre-match and 25,000 live events spanning over 400 yearly tournaments.

BETER`s premium content has proved to be highly effective at engaging next-generation bettors, thanks to the fast betting experience it provides.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “We are extremely pleased to start collaborating with Superbet, a market leader in the industry, and provide our vast portfolio of fast-betting esports and sports products to its player base. Our products set the standard for others to follow. This is why we now work with some of the most preeminent operators in the industry, including Superbet, to elevate the experience they offer to their players.”

See also: Chuck Robinson, BETER: “LatAm offers immense potential for the betting sector”

Ivan Gojic, head of Risk, strategic partnerships and InPlay trading at Superbet, added: “BETER offers premium content that matches the ambitions we have for global markets, and we are thrilled to have added its tournaments to our lobby. We do not doubt it will be a big hit with players, allowing us to engage new audiences and provide current bettors with fresh, exciting content. This is a significant partnership for us, and we look forward to working closely with the BETER team to unlock the full potential of its content.”

Max Sevostianov, COO at Betbazar, said: “As we continue to change the game in the content provision space, it’s great to see top-flight operators such as Superbet benefiting from cutting-edge products such as those offered by BETER. We are delighted to have helped facilitate this partnership, ensuring the Superbet can access content without delay.”