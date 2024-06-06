BETER and Bayes Esports extend data partnership

The expansion sees BETER gain access to Bayes Esports’ visualization tools while the esports supplier is adding more BETER odds to its marketplace.

Press release.- BETER and Bayes Esports have announced a multi-year partnership extension. The expansion sees BETER gain access to Bayes Esports’ visualization tools and adds a significant amount of premium coverage of CS2 and Dota 2 esports matches to its portfolio.

Alongside the distribution deal, the esports supplier is adding more BETER odds to its marketplace, providing customers with more choices when selecting an odds provider.

Evgeniy Bekker, esports general manager at BETER, said: “We are pleased to extend our longstanding and reliable partnership with Bayes Esports. They have proven themselves as a dependable data partner, so we have decided to extend our collaboration.”

Then, he added: “Our partnership will enable both parties to continue offering top-quality odds and betting services, providing customers with more choice and flexibility. This partnership extension is the next step in BETER’s global strategy to utilize official data to provide customers with the highest uptime on the market and better engagement.”

The new enhanced visualization tools are powered by official live data and with a focus on delivering the best esports betting experience. BETER can now offer its customers Bayes Video for bettors to further enhance platform engagement and boost user retention. Meanwhile, BETER gains access to Bayes Esports’ expanded coverage of over 1,000 top-tier matches including new content and game title additions.

Amir Mirzaee, co-CEO and managing director at Bayes Esports, added: “BETER are experts in their field of providing betting services, so we are thrilled to have them on board as a strategic partner.

“Our offerings are complementary to one another, enabling us to provide enhanced esports solutions to the market. This collaboration reflects our joint commitment to elevating industry standards and strengthening the integrity of the esports ecosystem.”

Both companies continued to strengthen their collaboration. In 2022, BETER agreed to provide esports odds to the company’s new BODEX platform, building on their initial partnership in 2021.

See also: BETER to exhibit at SiGMA Asia