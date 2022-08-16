BETER partners up with SOFTSWISS

BETER has announced the beginning of its collaboration with the SOFTSWISS.

The new partnership will see BETER’s live casino products expand its presence to new brand and GEOs.

Press release.- Next-gen betting and gaming provider BETER has announced the beginning of its collaboration with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, an iGaming content hub including more than 12,000+ casino games.

The new partnership will see BETER’s live casino products expand its presence to new brand and GEOs. At the same time, SOFTSWISS clients will receive access to the library of the game provider, including a wide range of games, from classic Roulette, Top Card, Baccarat, and Blackjack, to popular Asia-facing games like Bet on Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

BETER Live products are created with an entertainment-first approach, driven by the company’s mission to ensure that its operator partners get the most rewarding and high-tech gaming experience available.

On top of this selection of games comes a premier-tier service that includes crypto-ready payment options, 24/7 streaming, top-tier studio design, and a bespoke marketing tool.

Commenting on the partnership, Anna Vikmane, Director of BETER Live, said: “Working with SOFTSWISS represents a significant achievement in terms of our company’s international development. We will continue to fulfil our ongoing mission, namely to provide our partners and customers with a next-generation gaming experience. And, thanks to this new partnership, we will be able to scale up and strengthen our operations.”

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator added: “BETER Live is a competitive player in the iGaming market that demonstrates a quality-oriented approach to product development. We are delighted to welcome BETER Live as one of our providers, and we look forward to an exciting partnership.”

