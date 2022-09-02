BETER presents its latest game – Gravity Blackjack

Gravity Blackjack is a variety of classic single-set blackjack that combines plenty of bonuses, brand-new solutions, and side bets for some big wins.

Press release.- Live casino provider BETER Live is always looking for new ways to provide gamers with electrifying entertainment and now has a new addition to its collection – Gravity Blackjack.

BETER Live is the live-casino brand of next-gen betting content and data provider BETER, whose other product verticals include fast sports, esports and gaming solutions. Games with live dealers are always in high demand and their popularity is continuing to skyrocket all across the globe, and BETER’s innovative and authentic digital table games are evidence of this.

Gravity Blackjack is a variety of classic single-set blackjack that combines plenty of amazing bonuses, brand-new solutions, and exciting side bets for some big wins. Especially for Gravity Blackjack, the BETER Live team has cooked up some multipliers that offer players the chance to multiply their winnings by x2, x4, x6, x8, and x10. These multipliers appear at random and landing the maximum multiplier could see players end up with jaw-dropping payouts of up to 3,000:1.

See also: Gal Ehrlich, BETER’s CEO: “We aim to turn the spotlight on our products’ novelties and solutions at G2E Asia”

No blackjack game from BETER Live would be complete without a selection of handy side bets. Two new side bets have been developed especially for Gravity Blackjack: Lucky Ladies and Dealer Bust. With the Lucky Ladies side bet, the player wins if they score 20 points with their first two cards, and for the Dealer Bust side bet, the player wins if the total value of the dealer’s cards exceeds 21.

Commenting on the launch of Gravity Blackjack, director of BETER Live Anna Vikmane said: “Gravity Blackjack is another important step forward in the expansion of our game portfolio. We are extremely proud to be able to offer our players an amazing twist on blackjack and, in particular, a variety of classic single-set blackjack with added bonuses. With its side bets and multipliers, we hope that Gravity Blackjack will become a favourite among players all around the world.”

See also: BETER’s Setka Cup partners with the Moldova Table Tennis Federation to promote integrity in the sport