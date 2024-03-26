BETER Live and Slotegrator join forces for content distribution deal

BETER Live, provider of live casino games, and Slotegrator, iGaming solution provider and aggregator, have joined forces to bring live dealer games from the in-demand supplier to online casinos via aggregator’s APIgrator solution.

Press release.- From now on, Slotegrator clients can access BETER Live’s extensive portfolio of authentic and interactive live casino titles, featuring over 20 games and variations, including Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Bet On Teen Patti, and Sic Bo.

BETER Live focuses on creating beautiful but functional games that immerse players in the ever-so-familiar atmosphere of a land-based casino. Its content is unrivalled when it comes to delivering an entertaining experience that keeps players coming back for more.

Among its popular games, the company offers classic Blackjack and Roulette, as well as new and exciting versions of these formats such as Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette and Gravity Sic Bo, which are enhanced with multipliers of up to x3000 and multiplayer mode.

Players all over the world will be able to find titles that hit the mark for them. For example, lovers of Eastern games can enjoy Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Sic Bo and Bet On Teen Patti.

See also: BETER Live annouces the launch of Bet & Get and Tournaments

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, said: “Slotegrator is one of the best companies to collaborate with and both our teams have done great work together to bring this partnership to life. In collaboration with such a reliable partner, we are able to expand our live casino offering to more brands and players than ever before.

“More and more players are being drawn to live casino because of the engaging and interactive experience it offers. Our games have been designed to provide high levels of social interaction while offering superior gameplay packed with new and exciting features such as our Gravity series. This is why BETER Live is in such high demand and now operators powered by Slotegrator can access our games without delay.”

Yelyzaveta Kundel, Partner Relationship Manager at Slotegrator, said: “Establishing cooperation with BETER Live is a great strategic partnership for Slotegrator! The provider has games for all tastes of our clients’ players: both brand-new titles and beloved classics. We also appreciate a lot that the games are of interest to players in different markets, so operators targeting various areas can take advantage of it!”