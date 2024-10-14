BETER launches its next-gen content with 10bet

Provider’s esports products to engage operator’s players with non-stop fast-betting action across eFootball and eBasketball.

Press release.- BETER has partnered with prominent UK operator 10bet in a deal to supply the latter with its fan-favorite ESportsBattle tournaments.

10bet is an online gambling company with over 20 years of experience in creating top-notch sports and casino betting products, with a significant presence in South Africa, the UK, and other regions.

The agreement has allowed 10bet to add BETER’s proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments to its offering, providing players with access to round-the-clock fast-betting action. Initially, the operator will launch with eFootball and eBasketball, with the option to add eHockey and CS2 at a later date.

The integration was done via Playtech which joined forces with BETER earlier this year to provide its operator partners with access to BETER’s full portfolio of content.

ESportsBattle tournaments set the benchmark for esports betting, offering more than 35,000 events per month with up to 50 markets per event. Live streaming is available 24/7/365 so that bettors can enjoy non-stop action with a 7.5%+ average margin for operators.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “10bet is a high calibre operator with strong presence in a range of key markets such as the UK and South Africa. These are highly competitive markets where sportsbooks must offer a top player experience to stand out from their rivals.

“This partnership allows 10bet to do just that by providing its players with access to our 24/7 fast-betting content, which is proven to enhance player engagement to the next level. Our esports products offer non-stop betting on popular disciplines such as eFootball and eBasketball, which the operator can now use to strengthen its content offering to players.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “BETER is on a roll in terms of signing deals with top-flight operators in core markets worldwide, with 10bet being the latest addition to our roster of partners.

“We have pioneered the fast-betting format, and our premium esports content provides the round-the-clock action the next generation of players seeks while ensuring a stable, industry-leading margin for our operator partners. We are thrilled to see our content live with 10bet and look forward to a fruitful cooperation.”

Yuval Klein, spokesperson at 10bet, said: “We go to great lengths to offer our bettors the best online betting experience in the market, and the addition of BETER’s ESportsBattle tournaments is a testament to this. Bettors now demand fast-betting action, and BETER’s content successfully delivers this.”