BETER and BVGroup extend partnership on global Esports coverage

The company will supply its Esports data and odds to BVGroup’s brands with players able to access more than 40,000 events worldwide each year.

Press release.- BETER has extended its partnership with BVGroup, an online betting operator and B2B technology solutions provider. According to the deal, BVGroup’s brands, including BetVictor, Betano UK, and others, will be provided with BETER’s Esports Odds Feed, an end-to-end trading solution that covers 450+ esports tournaments worldwide with the highest odds uptime in the industry of 90 per cent +.

This means that their players will get access to odds for more than 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year, further enriching and improving their Esports wagering experience with the brand.

Odds are calculated using official data and compiled by BETER’s in-house team of expert Esports traders for in-demand disciplines such as CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant and many more.

“The extended partnership further establishes BETER as the go-to provider of Esports content and data for the biggest operators in the business. Indeed, the provider’s fast-betting experiences have proved to be a big hit with significant player groups such as Millennials and Gen Z,” the company said.

BETER and BVGroup have a longstanding partnership in place with the operator offering the provider’s proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments, which cover eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey and CS2, as well as Setka Cup table tennis tournaments to its players. Combined, this gives players access to more than 45,000 monthly events.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We are thrilled to have strengthened our partnership with our good friends at BVGroup and for its brands to provide players with an enhanced Esports betting experience.

“Esports betting is a significant vertical in its own right with players demanding a great selection of markets and the best-priced odds. By combining official data with expert traders, we can provide our partners with highly accurate odds for Esports tournaments worldwide.”

Then, he added: “We have already enjoyed a hugely successful partnership with BVGroup, but this enhanced agreement will really take it to the next level.”

Eoin Ryan, director of Sportsbook at BVGroup, said: “BETER has proved to be one of our most important partners, allowing us to deliver fast betting content to players at our sportsbooks. The success of this made us want to deepen our collaboration by taking the provider’s global Esports data and odds, allowing us to offer bets on more than 40,000 events across major disciplines such as CS2, League of Legends, Valorant, and others.”

Lastly, he commented: “It’s partnerships like this that ensure our sportsbooks remain the go-to sports and Esports betting brands of choice for players in core markets across the world.”