Chuck Robinson, BETER: “We’re bringing a range of new disciplines and initiatives to SBC Summit 2024”

BETER’s Chief Revenue Officer granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to speak about the company’s presentation at the SBC Summit.

Exclusive interview.- The SBC Summit is one of the most important expos of the year, with over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals in attendance. One of the many companies attending will be BETER, whose Chief Revenue Officer, Chuck Robinson, took some time to answer Focus Gaming News questions before the event. During the interview, he reflected on the company’s expectations and also gave some hints about what products BETER will showcase.

BETER will be participating in the SBC Summit in Lisbon. What are your expectations for the event, and what do you think operators will be looking for?

SBC Summit looks set to be one of the stand-out exhibitions of the year with more than 25,000 delegates set to attend over the three days, including 8,000 operators. BETER will showcase its portfolio of fast betting products covering both esports and sports. Fast betting philosophy is at the core of BETER’s strategy, and such products are in high demand in markets worldwide, as players seek round-the-clock wagering action on traditional sports and major esports disciplines. This is exactly what operators will be looking for when meeting with providers like us. We offer this through our proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments, which include eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, and CS2. In addition to esports content, we also offer in-house sports disciplines, such as Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and the BSKT Cup basketball league. The icing on the cake for us is nominations in two categories at the SBC Awards where we have been shortlisted for Esports Supplier of the Year and Virtual Sports Supplier. Fingers crossed we can take home these trophies on the Awards night.

This will be the first exhibition held in Lisbon. What new opportunities does it present for both the igaming industry and BETER?

From what I have heard, Lisbon is a great venue for SBC and the BETER team is excited to visit for the first time. Interestingly, SBC chose Lisbon to host the event, especially given its strong ties to Brazil, which has already become the preeminent market in LatAm. But, I believe there’s more to it than that, as Lisbon is an exceptional venue that will attract operators and providers from all corners of the globe. That’s why I expect to see not only Brazilian operators and suppliers but also representatives from across the world, spanning the Americas to Asia. This is a great opportunity for BETER, as we have identified Brazil in particular, as a strategic growth market for our fast-betting content.

What will BETER be showcasing at the event?

We will be showcasing our entire product offering with our in-house tournaments taking centre stage at our stand D220. This includes ESportsBattle tournaments which offer non-stop betting action on popular disciplines such as eFootball, eHockey, eBasketball, and CS2. ESportsBattle tournaments set the benchmark for esports betting and live streaming, offering more than 35,000 events per month with up to 50 markets per event with a 7.5 per cent+ average margin for operators.

We will also be demonstrating our market-leading esports odds feed covering 450+ esports tournaments globally with 40,000+ live and pre-match events per year. Which includes events odds produced by our in-house team of expert esports traders for CS2, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, and more. We are proud of our esports products and have recently taken home the three awards for Esports Provider of the Year category at the SiGMA Asia Awards, GamingTECH Awards, and The Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards.

Delegates at the SBC Summit will also be able to check out our globally recognised Setka Cup brand of table tennis tournaments and the BSKT Cup basketball league. Across our sports products, players can wager on 11,000+ events per month with more than 25 markets per event and up to 12 simultaneous streams.

We will be introducing our customisable product of dedicated eFootball tournaments developed specifically to meet the needs of our clients. After several discussions with our partners about how to boost their new bettor acquisition, engagement, and retention, we decided to launch such tournaments, leveraging our years of experience in conducting fast-paced contests. These tournaments will be fully branded in line with our client’s brand identity and built on our high-quality capabilities. All such custom content will be provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds.

Also, we will be sharing the result of our continued partnership with GRID, the live data provider for esports. The partnership has allowed us to launch widgets as part of our esports odds offering that include features such as The Map Winner Prediction Tracker, Series Scoreboard, LiveLog, and others, as well as customizable data such as win rates, damage per round, first five kills and many more. All of this will help bettors to make more informed decisions.

Additionally, BETER has partnered with InnProjekt to be able to streamline the integration process of our full suite of fast betting content by replicating the major data format capability. Simply put, this will make our products available to a wider range of sportsbooks while simplifying and reducing the duration of the integration process, ultimately going to market quicker.

Finally, we will be bringing our upgraded iFrame and Managed Trading Services (MTS) to the Summit. These have been designed to enhance operational efficiency and market penetration for our clients.

Our iFrame solution gives users a one-of-a-kind UX/UI experience with direct access to not only BETER-centric content but also the possibility of a wide range of sports streams, real-time scores, and a range of different betting markets. It offers a seamless login and wallet that can be easily integrated into an operator’s existing platform. One of its key benefits is easy access to all information about the game and players’ performance, including hero picks, current and past match statistics, line-ups, and pick/ban stats. This helps bettors make balanced betting decisions and significantly increases their ability to make winning choices. Our research suggests that our iFrame solution not only makes the betting experience more electrifying for bettors but also helps our operator partners increase event betting turnover by about 30 per cent.

Our MTS stands out by offering several compelling advantages for operators enhancing operational efficiency, reducing risks, and building an exceptional customer experience. It allows customizable risk and liability management, offers flexibility at a granular level in its setup, and is a scalable and full trading solution that comes at a reduced cost.

Will you be teasing any additional updates to delegates at the show?

Absolutely. This time, we’re bringing a range of new disciplines and initiatives to the exhibition. Some of them we can’t disclose just yet, as we want to showcase exclusive demos to attendees.

First of all, we are especially excited to present our brand-new VR series of Setka Cup tournaments, which really shows how we have redefined the player experience and the way players engage with and bet on live contests. This innovation has allowed us to introduce something new to table tennis fans and, more broadly, to sports fans and bettors, by putting real athletes into virtual reality. As a result, our partners’ bettors can enjoy a deeper, richer, and more immersive experience. If you want to learn more and see a demo, be sure to visit us at the expo.

We have been hard at work on a new arena in a new country for hosting table tennis contests. While the location remains under wraps, I can share that it will be in Eurasia, enabling us to cover morning time slots and enhance player engagement for our operator partners. The new arena will allow us to host up to 900 matches each month, making it a significant upgrade to our offering.

Additionally, I can share that participants of the SBS Summit will be among the first to see our new esports and sports disciplines, which we will announce publicly soon. Our product teams did an excellent job, launching several entirely new fast betting products, including eCricket and eTennis for esports content and Cricket contests for sports.

This year, BETER signed several partnerships, including deals with Novibet, Codere, Aposta Ghana, and Vibra Solutions. Many of these partners have a strong presence in Brazil, Spain, and Latin America as a whole. What do these agreements mean for the company, and in which new markets do you plan to expand in the coming months? How will the SBC Summit help support this growth?

As you say, we have been strengthening our presence in Latin America for some time now as we see tremendous demand and player appetite for our fast-betting content both sports and esports. We’ve already signed deals with some of the biggest operators in the region, including the likes of Superbet, Betano, Betsson Group, Altenar, and others that you mentioned in question, continuing to work hard to bring our content to the markets where it is not yet available – this includes securing licenses in markets where we need to, such as Peru where we recently received approval from the regulator. Outside of LatAm, Europe remains important for us and we have a nice pipeline of operator integrations in progress. The SBC Summit will help us to forge relationships with operators in both regions.

What are BETER’s plans for the rest of the year?

We’ve got a lot in store, that’s for sure. First, we will continue to bolster our presence in LatAm and Europe. This includes signing deals with more operators as well as securing the permits we need to enter new markets across the regions. In addition to our new table tennis location in Eurasia, we will also be launching a new one in LatAm and will be building a dedicated business development team that will be solely focused on the market. Back in Europe, we will soon be announcing deals with tier-one operator brands. Moreover, we will also be launching our content with some of the leading online betting brands in South Africa.