BETER extends partnership with Betbazar to distribute Live Casino product

Press release.- BETER has announced a partnership extension with Betbazar, a B2B worldwide iGaming marketplace. Under the new agreement, Betbazar will distribute BETER Live‘s games and services to operators across Europe.

This partnership extension follows the success of BETER and Betbazar’s collaboration in sports and esports betting content, which has resulted in deals with major players in the industry. The move into the live casino market represents an exciting expansion for both companies, and expectations are that the efforts will bring innovative and high-quality products to the European regulated igaming market.

BETER Live’s portfolio includes 15+ games and their variations, tailor-made titles as well as custom dedicated tables for operators from licensed studios in Europe. With this enhanced partnership, Betbazar will now deliver even more superior-quality products and services to the European igaming market.

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, stated: “At BETER Live, we are committed to delivering the highest quality live casino products and experiences to our partners and end-users. Our extensive portfolio of classic games and innovative game shows, produced in our state-of-the-art studios, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

We are thrilled to partner with Betbazar to bring our superior live casino offering to even more operators in the European market.”

Max Sevostianov, COO at Betbazar, added: “We are excited to enter into a new agreement with BETER and offer European operators access to their cutting-edge live casino products. As a company dedicated to driving growth for our partners, we believe that BETER’s portfolio will be a valuable addition to our B2B worldwide iGaming marketplace.

“Our mission is to connect top-quality content creators with the industry’s leading buyers, and by extending our partnership with BETER for their live casino portfolio, we aim to facilitate deals and create value for all parties involved. So we are looking forward to meeting everyone at CasinoBeats Summit in May to present our updated offering.”

In addition to the live casino products, BETER’s portfolio also includes 24/7 events of table tennis, efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS:GO, Dota 2, and tier 1-3 esports tournament coverage.

