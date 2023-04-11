BETER Live appoints Edvardas Sadovskis as chief product officer

BETER Live has appointed Edvardas Sadovskis as CPO as it seeks to solidify its position as a leading live casino products and experiences supplier.

Press release.- BETER Live has named industry heavyweight Edvardas Sadovskis as chief product officer as it continues to establish itself as a major player in the live content supplier space.

Sadovskis brings more than a decade of experience to the role, as well as a love for sports and games of chance. He joins BETER Live from BetGames, where over the course of a ten-year stint he climbed the ranks from Studio Coordinator to Head of Product for Betgames & Showgames.

Being part of BetGames and its journey from start-up to power player saw Sadovskis work across various teams from studio to customer service, business development and product, giving him unrivalled experience.

This experience, which includes developing different games for different target audiences, and his knowledge, skills and passion for the industry, will help BETER Live take its content and product offering to the next level, allowing it to further establish itself as a must-have provider for big-name operators.

As chief product officer at BETER Live, Sadovskis has been tasked with overseeing the product roadmap, managing the different product teams and ultimately ensuring the provider’s live content not only meets but exceeds operator and player expectations.

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, said: “I am delighted to welcome Edvardas to the team and for him to take charge of our product teams and roadmaps. Given his extensive knowledge and passion for sports and games of chance, Edvardas is an ideal fit not only for Live Casino business unit, but also for the whole BETER company. I have no doubt that his expertise will lead to the development of exciting new products in the near future.

“BETER Live is riding an incredible growth trajectory and with Edvardas onboard as CPO, we will continue to go from strength to strength when it comes to the quality of the product that we provide to our partners but most importantly, to their players.”

Edvardas Sadovskis, chief product officer at BETER Live, added: “I’m excited to collaborate with the amazing team of professionals at BETER Live and utilize my skills and experience to contribute towards the company’s success. I recognize the value of teamwork, therefore I plan to work closely with the tech, product and commercial teams to further develop the company’s offering and the live casino sector in general.

“I am committed to delivering up-to-date products for our partners by ensuring their live content needs and requirements are met as we work together to drive success. This includes expanding the games and features in the BETER Live portfolio and pushing boundaries to bring new innovations to the market, ensuring that we stay ahead of the competition.”