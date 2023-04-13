BETER takes full control of content distribution

Provider opts to part ways with Sportradar after hugely successful distribution collaboration as it pushes ahead with ambitious growth plans for its in-house sports and esports betting content.

Press release.- BETER, the leading sports and esports betting data and content provider, has parted ways with renowned sports technology company, Sportradar.

This brings an end to a three-year partnership that saw Sportradar distribute BETER’s hugely popular basketball, table tennis and esports products to operators via its platform. BETER’s content will still be available via Sportradar until the end of May 2023.

The events mentioned above are matches conducted within ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments.

BETER has decided not to renew the agreement as it looks to take greater control over the distribution of its content among its growing network of operator partners. The company has enjoyed incredible success in recent months and now looks forward to strengthening its relationship with existing partners and working with more tier-one brands in markets across the world.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “I first want to express my gratitude to the Sportradar team for the incredible collaboration and teamwork we have enjoyed over the past three years. Throughout our partnership, our focus has always been on providing the highest quality content to operators and ultimately players, and I can say with great pride that we have achieved this.

“We have made the strategic decision to take more control over the distribution of our content. This decision is not a reflection of the incredible work our partner has done on our behalf, but rather an opportunity to align our distribution strategies with our long-term goals.

“We are confident that by taking a more active role in the distribution of our content, we will be better positioned to deliver on our commitment to provide the best possible experience for our customers and their players.”

