BETER appoints Chuck Robinson as chief revenue officer

The top management team of BETER has been strengthened with an industry-heavyweight Chuck Robert Robinson, who will drive the company’s growth strategy as it continues to expand globally.

Press release.- With the appointment of Chuck Robinson as chief revenue officer, BETER, the industry’s leading betting content and gaming solutions provider, has further strengthened its top management team in order to deliver on its ambitious plans for market expansion.

Chuck has more than 15 years of experience working in business development, the last 8 of which he has spent in iGaming, building sales teams, entering new regions and implementing marketing strategies for companies including Symphony Solutions, Betsys and more.

As a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success, Robinson will play a key role in driving the business development of the BETER company and expanding it into new markets. In his new role, Robinson will oversee the sales, marketing, and account management teams, as well as enhance client services and elevate the overall customer experience.

With Robinson on board, BETER is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its status as a leading provider of betting content and gaming solutions.

BETER CEO Gal Ehrlich, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Chuck to the team as Chief Revenue Officer. With his extensive experience in business development and iGaming, we are confident that he will play a crucial role in expanding our market presence and driving our growth strategy forward.“

BETER’s new CRO Chuck Robinson added: “I am very excited to be joining BETER and working with such a strong brand that has a large, experienced team of dedicated professionals. I welcome the opportunity to utilize my experience to accelerate the company’s growth and achieve its ambitious goals for collaborating with marquee market players, as well as consolidating its leading position as a provider.

I firmly believe that our prospective partners will be impressed by the outstanding quality of BETER’s products and the cutting-edge technology leveraged to provide the best betting experience for their customers.”