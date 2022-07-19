BETER announces its redesigned company website

BETER has updated its corporate website with improved navigation and functionality, videos about products, and easy access to essential information.

Press release.- The industry’s leading provider of next-gen betting products and gaming solutions BETER has introduced an improved version of its corporate website to provide prospective and existing clients with enhanced and comprehensive information about its services and product verticals.

As BETER continues to expand its product portfolio, add new solutions, and enhance existing ones, it was time for a major update highlighting the ongoing evolution of the brand and its slogan — Next-gen gaming!

BETER’s refreshed corporate website reflects the brand’s personality and features a user-centric modern design, improved navigation and functionality, videos about products, and easy access to essential information aimed at providing visitors with the ultimate user-friendly experience.

Along with an updated design, the website’s navigation has been reviewed. The company’s goal with this new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about BETER’s key pillars: next-gen betting products and solutions. All useful information about the company’s products BETER Esports, BETER Sports, BETER Live and BETER Gaming and solutions (BETER Integrity, BETER iFrame, etc.) can now be found both on the homepage and on the dedicated web pages.

Last but not least, users can stay informed with the latest BETER and industry news through the new News and Events sections. The company plans to attend and exhibit at this year’s Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) and SBC Summit Barcelona. BETER team’s upcoming events list and booking calendar are available on the homepage.

Yori Arami, CRO at BETER said: “Delivering betting and gaming solutions that cater to the needs of betting operators’ next-gen audience is a complex message to communicate.

“We are delighted because we have created a website that clearly presents our recently updated products and services and has an impressive, eye-catching design. We believe it will not only provide a deeper understanding of our portfolio and solutions but also showcase all the possible cooperation opportunities we can offer.

“BETER’s new website is helping to articulate what value we can bring to the global betting and gaming industry.”