BETER has been shortlisted for SBC Awards 2022 in 3 categories

Provider of next-gen betting products and gaming solutions BETER has been shortlisted for three categories at the SBC Awards 2022.

Press release.- BETER company is thrilled to announce it has been shortlisted for three categories at this year’s SBC Awards.

The company will compete for the titles of Esports Supplier of the Year, Live Streaming Product/Supplier, and Industry Innovation of the Year.

CEO of BETER, Gal Ehrlich said: “At BETER, we are absolutely delighted and proud to be shortlisted for this much-coveted award and feel privileged to join such a prestigious group of shortlisted companies from the hundreds of nominees.

This nomination is a testament to BETER team’s hard work to provide the industry with the most reliable and engaging fast sports and esports, live casino and gaming products, and innovative solutions. We will be in Barcelona for the SBC Awards on September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional, and regardless of whether we win, we will be glad to meet all our friends and partners there.”

BETER supplies next-gen BETER Esports, BETER Sports, BETER Live and BETER Gaming products and solutions for the global gambling industry, powering multiple sports disciplines and esports tournaments. The company’s mission is to make the betting experience better for next-gen players, providing them with fast-paced entertainment.

The SBC Awards recognise the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers from across all the major disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. The winners of all 45 categories will be selected by independent judging panels of industry leaders.

This year’s SBC Awards will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on September 22, 2022, at The Palau Nacional, Barcelona.

