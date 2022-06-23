BETER agrees wide-ranging LatAm partnership with Bet Connections

BETER signs a new sports and esports content deal with Bet Connections to expand its LatAm presence across several countries.

Press release.- BETER, the industry’s leading provider of next-gen betting and gaming solutions, has delivered its iFrame solution to major operator Bet Connections, which will significantly enhance its Latin American footprint.

The agreement will see the delivery of BETER’s embedded live sports and esports content portfolio across several brands in the region that serve Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil.

BETER’s provision will include 40,000 events of Global Esports tournaments, the renowned international 24/7 table tennis events of the Setka Cup and efootball, ebasketball and CS:GO matches of ESportsBattle.

Already proven as hugely popular with the next generation of players, BETER’s fast sports content delivers instant action with betting events lasting only a matter of minutes – ensuring constant engagement and higher turnover for operators.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Revenue Officer at BETER, Yori Arami, said: “The Latin American market for live sports betting and esports has huge potential and this has been seen in the viewing figures across the Setka Cup and ESportsBattle matches in the region. As a result, this deal comes at a very opportune time, providing yet more of the live events that viewers and bettors know and love.

“Our partnership with Bet Connections is significant as it provides further vital exposure across a wide swathe of the region at once and is another step in the expansion of our next-gen offering in LatAm markets. We can’t wait to get started.”

Jesus Campo, CEO at Bet Connections, added: “BETER’s range of 24/7 live events is a fantastic addition to our offering, allowing us to provide exactly what our customers are looking for.”

“Moreover, the plug-and-play iframe solution is going to make an integration process fast and easy, and seamless operations. The deal is just what we expect to help maintain our leading position in Latin America.”

Already renowned as a leading supplier of data and content, BETER is used by the likes of Sportradar, Bet365, William Hill and Fortuna Entertainment Group.