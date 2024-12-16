FeedConstruct secures new partnership with Football Federation of Armenia

The company has entered a multi-layered contract with the organization.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced its new exclusive, multi-dimensional partnership with the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), marking a significant collaboration after a one-year pause.

FeedConstruct stated it is entering a new, multi-layered contract with the FFA at this challenging but promising stage, providing a variety of solutions such as audio-visual, data, SaaS, and integrity-focused. The company aims to equip the FFA with the means to develop sports with its innovative solutions and protect from integrity risks.

As part of the partnership, FeedConstruct will secure exclusive video streaming and data rights for the FastEx Armenian Premier League, Armenian Cup, and Armenian Supercup, covering around 190 matches. This agreement reinforces FeedConstruct’s commitment to delivering high-quality, real-time sports data and video content to its partners.

Additionally, rich odds data will be provided through FeedConstruct’s BetGuard – a combination of comprehensive Odds Feed and risk management service designed to deliver the highest level of data accuracy and security.

Founded in 1992, the Football Federation of Armenia is the governing body of football in the country and plays a crucial role in shaping Armenia’s football landscape. In this comparatively challenging but promising period for the Football Federation of Armenia, FeedConstruct aims to assist the FFA in protecting the integrity of sport and commercialize exclusive data and video rights for igaming, global expansion and fan engagement purposes, supporting the federation’s continued success.