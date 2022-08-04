BETER adds in-play statistics widget to efootball live streams

This new feature is designed to provide bettors with additional information on players’ performance.

Press release.- The leading content and data provider BETER has announced the enhancement of its 24/7 efootball live streams with an in-play statistics widget. This new feature is designed to provide bettors with additional information on players’ performance in ESportsBattle tournaments and to create an even more electrifying betting experience.

The new widget displays individual players and head-to-head stats, which is the win/loss ratio of a pair of players in all matches they played together, allowing bettors to quickly assess opponents’ performance. Moreover, the H2H stats may highlight up-and-coming players’ giant-killing potential.

Bettors also get instant access to the number of matches played by a pair of players, win rate, wins/losses/draws, average goals, average total, and wins-losses in the last 5 matches, match schedule and tournament table.

Alex Lobov, BETER’s chief product officer, said: “We are always keen to create a strong foundation for positive and long-lasting relationships of players with our sports and esports tournaments. The best way to do it is to maintain an engaging gaming atmosphere and constantly refresh our products with new features and options.

We will further expand our live streams’ stats categories and develop other widgets to make the interaction with our tournaments more immersive and enthralling for our partners’ users.”

BETER team believes that the additional in-play statistics will bring the audience of the company’s clients an unmatched gaming experience and excitement.

The company is dedicated to delivering constant engagement and 24/7 entertainment with superior pricing and odds across 30,000 monthly live events. BETER’s verticals span BETER Esports, BETER Sports, BETER Gaming and BETER Live.

BETER has recently introduced an improved version of its corporate website to provide prospective and existing clients with enhanced and comprehensive information about its services and product verticals.

As BETER continues to expand its product portfolio, add new solutions, and enhance existing ones, it was time for a major update highlighting the ongoing evolution of the brand and its slogan — Next-gen gaming!

Along with an updated design, the website’s navigation has been reviewed. The company’s goal with this new website is to provide visitors with an easier way to learn about BETER’s key pillars: next-gen betting products and solutions. All useful information about the company’s products BETER Esports, BETER Sports, BETER Live and BETER Gaming and solutions (BETER Integrity, BETER iFrame, etc.) can now be found both on the homepage and on the dedicated web pages.

Last but not least, users can stay informed with the latest BETER and industry news through the new News and Events sections. The company plans to attend and exhibit at this year’s Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) and SBC Summit Barcelona. BETER team’s upcoming events list and booking calendar are available on the homepage.

Yori Arami, CRO at BETER said: “Delivering betting and gaming solutions that cater to the needs of betting operators’ next-gen audience is a complex message to communicate.

“BETER’s new website is helping to articulate what value we can bring to the global betting and gaming industry.”

