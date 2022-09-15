BetConstruct travels to SBC Summit with its World Cup offer

The complete igaming and betting software supplier Betconstruct is heading to Barcelona on September 20-22 to participate in the biggest igaming event as an exhibitor and partner.

Press release.- Along with the time-tested solutions, BetConstruct flies to Barcelona with its Infinite offer ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, delivering an unparalleled experience with the biggest football event on its way. The details are on the way, so tune in to learn more about the offer.

Paving the way for one of the biggest international expos in Europe, BetConstruct will be there with its complete gaming and betting portfolio, a diverse range of products, 200+ third-party integrations and individually tailored igaming solutions. Along with its award-winning Sportsbook, covering over 120 sports types and multi-profile land-based solutions, BetConstruct will showcase the extensive catalogue of Esports section with 12,000+ unique live events monthly.

In the context of gaming, the company will exhibit its powerful suite with 10000+ games that include a wide choice of slots from top providers and engaging Live Casino games.

Make sure to visit BetConstruct’s Stand N E12 during the expo to share insights, learn more about the latest groundbreaking solutions and explore new business opportunities.