BetConstruct launches sports tournament engine

Constantly keeping up with the partners’ demands, BetConstruct expands the diverse variety of its promotional tools by introducing Sports Tournament Engine.

Emphasising the importance of diversity and positive player experience, BetConstruct delivered a new concept that considers the needs of partners and their profitability.

The idea of the new tool is based on creating sports tournaments that allow the bettors to collect points from their bets and compete with each other for the highest position on the leaderboard. The tournament has a guaranteed prize pool, which will be shared according to the initial percentage setup. Currently available for Turnkey and WL partners, the promotional tool will also be accessible for API partners soon enough.

With a direct setup opportunity from the Backoffice Panel, operators are able to easily display the tournament in no time, as well as distribute the prize with no additional action. The wide variety of tournaments on regular bases will always keep players engaged and excited.

By deploying Sports Tournament Engine, BetConstruct’s partners will ensure the successful operation of their sports betting businesses, boost profitability and provide a unique playing experience to their existing player base, as well as attract new ones.