BetConstruct takes harmony to Africa

At the start of the year, BetConstruct announced its updated program for the region of Africa.

Press release.- What’s Yours is Yours campaign is set to bring the coveted control, confidence and comfort over the business operation to any businessmen in the region. Under the flag of this motto, the BetConstruct team travels to the continent with a series of presentations about BetConstruct’s products and services. And between the networking events, the company will attend Sports Betting West Africa Summit.

During the days of the To Harmony show, Tanzania and Cameroon became 2 igaming hotspots with BetConstruct’s showcase for existing and future local partners. The team brought a complete A-to-Z of igaming to the table – sports betting, casino, esports and virtuals, bet-on games, tools and services and so much more. Every intricacy a businessman may use to make the most of it in their very peculiar region was covered.

Hard work and productive networking need to be rewarded with excellent leisure and exciting non-formal networking. The closing of each show was celebrated with a party, lots of friendly connections and warm memories.

The next To Harmony show will be taking place in Lagos, Nigeria on August 4 following the same program packed with productive networking and enjoyable pastime. Right after will follow BetConstruct’s showcase at Sports Betting West Africa Summit, Stand 1003. During the event, the sports betting and gaming provider will share insights into its products and services, as well as expertise in setting up and running an igaming business.