BetConstruct becomes platform provider of the year at SiGMA Americas

The complete provider of gaming and sports betting software took one of the most important awards of the expo held in Canada.

Press release.- BetConstruct, the complete gaming and sports betting software provider take home the title of the Platform Provider of the year from the SiGMA Americas.

This year SiGMA Americas, the largest iGaming gathering in the region, was held in Toronto, Canada. The expo was an incredible success for BetConstruct and the awards ceremony that followed was the main indicator of it.

With Sportsbook, Data Feed Solutions, Slots, Live Casino and Skill Games BetConstruct stands out from the competition with its all-inclusive catalogue. Known for being partner-focused, the provider has opened its platform to over 200 3rd party content providers, giving operators the freedom to choose. BetConstruct’s advanced Spring Platform supports the extensive suite of all the products and services and provides the operator with all the necessary tools to manage their business.

All in all, the combination of the above, backed by the mighty Spring Platform gives BetConstruct’s operators an extremely flexible solution and multiple channels for an ultimate iGaming success.

BetConstruct values ​​industry recognition and responsibility and will keep on providing operators with the best possible content, services and solutions.