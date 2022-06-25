BetConstruct takes Harmony to iGB Live!

BetConstruct is heading for the land of tulips to showcase its wide range of product portfolio and continue to bring Harmony to the iGaming industry.

Press release.- iGB Live!, one of the most significant iGaming events in Europe, will bring together over 4,000 industry experts to share experiences and empower the business community through new partnerships.

Continuing the series of the Harmony Show, BetConstruct announces the next stop for one of the most outstanding, glamorous and warm events to connect with its partners. And where else, but Amsterdam.

Staying true to 2022’s concept of trust, harmony and freedom in the choice of products and operations, BetConstruct promises to help partners stay in harmony with the industry trends and get on top of the competition.

The 4-day show will allow the operators to take a closer look at the company’s complete gaming and betting portfolio including sportsbook, slots, live casino, etc. and consult with our business development team to get region-specific and product-related information.

All the stand visitors will have a unique chance to watch the demo of the company’s land-based solutions to learn how to take full advantage of them / implement them into their existing business.

Aside from the outstanding products, the SpringBME team will also share their expertise and present all the perks of our operational tools such as CRM, Umbrella, Hoory to name a few allowing them to promote their iGaming business further.

Moreover, during iGB Live! the company will engage in high-level discussions, share best practices in tackling major challenges and help shape the future of the industry.

Whether you want to supplement your existing online gaming business with exciting new products or start from scratch with a powerful gaming platform, meet BetConstruct at iGB Live! 2022, July 05-08 at RAI Amsterdam, Stand L20 and learn all about how to start an online gaming business.