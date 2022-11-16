BetConstruct will adopt Fasttoken (FTN) as its primary payment method

More than 20 per cent of BetConstruct partner operators have already purchased the FTN.

Starting from February 1, 2023, the iGaming and betting software developer BetConstruct will accept FTN for all types of payments.

Press release.- All current and future BetConstruct partners will be able to settle all business arrangements using FTN. The partner network will also have additional benefits while using FTN with BetConstruct.

During the exclusive partners’ sale of FTN, more than 20 per cent of BetConstruct partner operators have already purchased the FTN. More than 40 BetConstruct partners have agreed to include FTN in their list of supported cryptocurrencies.

With Web 3.0 being the wave of the future in business and payments, the company believes that this initiative is a great opportunity for BetConstruct and its partners to stay ahead of the curve and provide the industry with what is relevant and necessary for building a successful business.

