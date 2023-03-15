BetConstruct co-founder wins Outstanding Contribution to Gaming Award at SIGMA Eurasia

The trophy pays another tribute to Vigen Badalyan’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct, was recognised for his contribution to gaming at SIGMA Eurasia

Press release.- BetConstruct, is delighted to announce another industry recognition, the Outstanding Contribution to Gaming award, granted to the co-founder of BetConstruct – Vigen Badalyan.

As one of the most reputable awards, the trophy granted at SIGMA Eurasia pays another tribute to Vigen Badalyan’s dedication to innovation and excellence, as well as exceptional contributions to shaping the future of the gaming industry as a whole.

As an industry pioneer, Badalyan was the first to introduce tokenisation to the gaming industry, and his visionary leadership continues to drive a new wave of innovation.

Through his leadership and vision, BetConstruct continues to redefine the boundaries of innovation, delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions to partners around the globe.

