BetConstruct introduces new Android apps

BetConstruct, a global leader in technology and services for the gambling sector, has launched its new and improved Android betting apps – Casino and Gamble.

Press release.- BetConstruct has announced the launch of its new Android betting apps which will be available in three different forms: Android Sportsbook, Android Casino, and Android Gamble App. The new apps offer the perfect combination of sports betting and casino gaming.

Designed with the user experience in mind, these apps have been meticulously crafted to provide a stable and seamless betting experience on the go. All were developed with the latest and most advanced technology, offering users high performance and speed.

With the new apps, partners can enjoy an array of features and advantages, such as increased stability and usability, high performance and speed, the ability to manage content and functionalities from one CMS tool, and new designs and features such as skill games and live casino.

BetConstruct has also used Kotlin, a programming language recommended by Google, to ensure that the apps are built to last, and that future developments are easily achievable.

The developer has also integrated a translation tool and a new CMS tool, allowing partners to tailor the apps to their specific needs. With the integration of live casino and skill games, users can now enjoy a complete gambling experience on their Android devices.

BetConstruct’s new Android apps are set to revolutionise the mobile gambling industry, providing the ultimate in convenience and entertainment.