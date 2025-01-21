BetConstruct wins Technology Provider and Supplier Award at IGA 2025

The company has received a prize at the International Gaming Awards, that recognises excellence across multiple sectors.

Press release.- BetConstruct has won the prestigious Technology Provider and Supplier award at the International Gaming Awards (IGA) 2025. One of the most prestigious events in the iGaming industry, IGA recognises excellence across multiple sectors, including online gaming and land-based.

As one of the most respected accolades in the industry, this recognition reinforces BetConstruct’s position as a veteran in iGaming and solidifies the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries when it comes to integrating new technologies into its portfolio.

BetConstruct wins prestigious IGA Award

The Technology Provider and Supplier category recognises companies that excel in providing technological solutions to the iGaming industry, including platform providers, game developers, and infrastructure suppliers.

The company stated: “This award acknowledges BetConstruct’s ongoing dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower iGaming operators worldwide with the company’s comprehensive suite of products and services that are powered by robust technology infrastructure, proving once again to be industry-leading.”

IGA Awards and ICE Barcelona align in showcase

The prestigious IGA 2025 celebrates BetConstruct’s technological excellence, highlighted during ICE Barcelona 2025 through the company’s flagship innovations, which include but are not limited to:

Bonus Pie: a robust in-game marketplace for redeeming points for exclusive NFTs.

The Last Battle next-level loyalty system for maximising player journeys with customised levels.

Trebuchet innovative system designed to enhance player engagement with challenge-based gameplay.

This recognition, coinciding with one of the industry’s go-to events, showcases BetConstruct’s continued leadership in delivering novel technological solutions to the global market.

