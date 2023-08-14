BetConstruct introduces new possibilities with Multi-Wallet & Custom Token features

BetConstruct is revolutionising the crypto-igaming landscape with its user-friendly Multi-Wallet & Custom Token features.

Press release.- As one of the pioneers bringing crypto technologies to the igaming world, BetConstruct constantly creates offerings for businesses to dive into new opportunities.

BetConstruct’s latest innovative solutions, as of today, are the Multi-Wallet and Custom Token features, created to tie crypto and igaming businesses with tighter knots.

The multi-wallet solution is promised to become a game-changer for players and partners alike. Now, users can seamlessly manage multiple wallets, including cryptocurrencies and fiat, for deposits, withdrawals, and gameplay, without the need for conversions. The solution also makes the integration with preferred crypto wallets like Metamask easy and accessible to everyone.

In addition, partners can also tap into this solution to create new Custom Tokens – mirroring the success of FTN. These tokens, created on Bahamut and powered by smart contract software, feature customisable variables to suit diverse business needs.

Regarding the technical aspects of the offer, BetConstruct support extends to maintaining the token listings on both centralised and decentralised exchanges, including technical backing of liquidity management, market-making, promotions, and marketing.

Moreover, legal inquiries find a resolution as well. BetConstruct offers help in forming token-issuing entities, drafting and reviewing whitepapers, providing legal opinions, setting up bank accounts, preparing agreements, and acquiring crypto exchange licences across various jurisdictions.

Stepping into a new era, BetConstruct is revolutionising the crypto-igaming landscape with its user-friendly Multi-Wallet & Custom Token features. The new crypto management and token personalisation solutions are believed to mark a significant leap forward, forging stronger connections for businesses to explore a realm of exciting possibilities.