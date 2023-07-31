BetConstruct unveils the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards with a 3,333,000 FTN prize pool

This is an incredible opportunity for game creators, designers, beginners, and seasoned professionals to showcase their talents.

Press release.- BetConstruct is announcing the launch of the B.F.T.H. Arena – Best FTN Game Awards.

The BFTH Arena Awards is an incredible opportunity for game creators, designers, beginners, and seasoned professionals to showcase their talents and win big! With a substantial prize pool, the winning funds will be dedicated to promoting and achieving world recognition for the winning games.

The BFTH Arena Awards present a unique opportunity to participate in two distinctive categories: one exclusively for games developed on the Bahamut Chain basis and the other for conventional programmed games. One of the main requirements is to craft the games with a vivid imagination and incorporate brand motifs from at least one of BetConstruct renowned products – Mr. First, Akneye, Bahamut, or FTN. Applications will be accepted from September 1st to November 1st. The list of shortlisted participants will be announced mid-November and the winners will be elected on December 12-15 during the Harmony event.

Plenty of companies have already joined the Best FTN Game Awards, so don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your new game to the public, after all, they are the ones who choose the winners.

More contest details, including the place, the selection and application processes, the list of the shortlisted games and the number of potential winners and more will be announced very soon.

