BetConstruct introduces new application iGaming Bot

Press release.- BetConstruct launches its new product, iGaming Bot, an application tailored to operate within Telegram.

With iGaming Bot, BetConstruct partners and operators can integrate popular igaming functions directly into Telegram, providing a streamlined and accessible gaming experience that complements traditional website and mobile application offerings.

The new product includes a diverse range of exciting features and services directly through the Telegram app, opening access to a vast selection of thrilling slot games in a single platform. Additionally, iGaming Bot offers a hassle-free experience, with seamless deposits and withdrawals, account and payment method verification, as well as 24/7 live support.

This is a unique opportunity for igaming businesses to stay ahead of the competition, combining convenience and entertainment in a single platform.

