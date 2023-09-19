BetConstruct launches Bet Easy, a cross-platform mobile betting app solution

In a search for constant improvement, BetConstruct has launched Bet Easy – its cross-platform solution for creating mobile betting and gambling applications.

Press release.- The new solution is crafted to transform the landscape of mobile betting and gambling apps, offering a new option for both iOS and Android users.

What sets it apart from traditional native app development is that it doesn’t require two separate teams to work on operational systems. Now, with just one single team, partners can deliver a unified UI/UX across all mobile devices, significantly improving the user experience.

Moreover, Bet Easy provides a bunch of integration options, allowing partners to implement Casino & Sportsbook functionality, Betinsights, Recommender, Chats, as well as Personalisation and Socialisation tools directly in their platform. The whole integration process is made as simple as it gets, thanks to the product’s intuitive and user-centric design.

To make things even better, BetConstruct has sped up the whole setting up process of the app. Thanks to its flutter feature, Bet Easy enables simultaneous development across multiple platforms. As a result, partners can get their own platform in as little as 4-5 weeks, so they can stay ahead of the competition and meet their users’ needs rapidly.

Enhancing user interaction and engagement, as well as improving the gamification aspects, BetConstruct continues to set new heights in the market with its innovative solutions.