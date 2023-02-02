BetConstruct introduces its new Dataspot Product

As an advanced technology supplier, BetConstruct enhances its extensive scope of innovative solutions with the brand-new Dataspot Product.

Press release.- Introducing the new, advanced analytical tool, BetConstruct unwraps a range of new opportunities for its partners, offering valuable insights into the behaviour and preferences of their players.

As a comprehensive website analytical tool, Dataspot delivers secure, accurate and industry-specific solutions to cater for the players’ needs and optimise the user experience.

Tailored to provide statistical data via easy-to-use charts and data visualisations, Dataspot is a brilliant tool that will assist BetConstruct partners in identifying trends and patterns in user behaviour and extending the level of player experience.

In addition, Dataspot’s funnel analysis section allows tracking users’ funnel by setting up any preferable action order. This is an incredibly useful feature in therm of identifying where users may be dropping off in the conversion process.

Offering the most innovative solutions for all partners, the new Dataspot gives a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the competition and build dynamic results for the business.