BetConstruct takes home the Platform Provider of the Year award at GGA London 2023

BetConstruct was distinguished at the sixth edition of the Global Gaming Awards London (GGA).

The gaming platform provider BetConstruct was announced as the Platform Provider of the Year.

Press release.- BetConstruct starts the year with a new award. Within the framework of ICE London 2023, the gaming platform provider was distinguished as the Platform Provider of the Year at the sixth edition of the Global Gaming Awards London (GGA).

BetConstruct’s Spring Platform hosts more than 10,000 games. It is the backbone of BetConstruct’s Omni-channel product and service portfolio and 3rd party integrations, including Sportsbook, peer-to-peer games (skill games), RNG games and slots, Poker, Virtual sports etc.. Currently, it is integrated with all the major providers.

As an open platform, it allows for integration with any choice of platform, product or service and provides operators with a best-in-class solution.

See also: BetConstruct introduces its new Dataspot Product

BetConstruct appreciates the trust and recognition of industry experts and, inspired by such important awards, it says that it will continue creating and developing more flexible and multifunctional solutions to meet any industry requirement.