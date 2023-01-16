BetConstruct launches new CMS Pro

The industry-leading iGaming and betting software supplier introduces its brand new CMS Pro.

Press release.- Offering one of the most outstanding digital content management options, the new CMS provides simple, flexible and scalable solutions for the iGaming world. Managed via a single tool, the operations demand fewer resources, making the process cost-effective and more efficient.

The CMS provides an entirely adjustable Configs module with functional settings such as global or skin configs, all based on the partners’ preferences and individual requirements. It also has an enhanced CSS enabling the operators to customise the website and mobile by editing each element section, column or widget. The tool distributes content and data across all channels.

With its intuitive, user-friendly interface, the Content Management System is a unique platform for BetConstruct partners and operators for managing search engine-friendly content, editing and publishing web pages, banners, promotions and pop-up messages for target audiences. This all-inclusive tool is an unparalleled opportunity for managing all operations via a single tool.

