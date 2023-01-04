BetConstruct Resonance Fastex – ICE London 2023

Industry titan BetConstruct announces preparations for ICE London 2023, bringing together an international community of over 35.000 gaming pioneers on February 7-9.

Press release.- ICE London is the premier gaming and gambling event that services the entire industry. The event, which will take place over three days on 7-9 February 2023 at the ExCeL London, will provide a complete platform for increasing revenue through innovative solutions, technologies, valuable ideas and unrivalled networking opportunities.

BetConstruct will present its high-quality and proven products and services specially adapted for the Latin American and African regions at this most anticipated and popular gaming calendar show. Moreover, taking full advantage of this major event, the BetConstruct team will reunite with current partners, establish new partnerships and engage in high-level discussions.

As for the concept the provider is using for this main gaming event, BetConstruct is moving away from last year’s Harmony and bringing the concept of Resonance to ICE this year.

As a global award-winning technology and services provider, as well as a leading sports betting supplier, BetConstruct will not cease to excite and amaze the public.

Don’t miss the chance to meet BetConstruct representatives at Stand 4-110 to share insights into the industry’s future and explore new business directions.