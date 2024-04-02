BetConstruct announces FTN benefits for new partners

Partnerships between FTN and igaming industry players will continue to reshape the digital realm.

BetConstruct continues to pioneer thrilling projects introducing its “Spectacular Offer by Mr. First” with multiple FTN benefits.

Press release.- From April 1 to August 1, partners opting for Betconstruct‘s Crypto Solution and Multi-Wallet integration will receive substantial support to enhance their enterprises.

FTN, the native token of Bahamut, is smoothly integrated across all BetConstruct platforms, including bonus engines and CRM tools, offering new avenues for secure and decentralised gaming experiences.

BetConstruct offers a range of considerable benefits tailored for business partners to optimise their revenue growth and gain enduring success.

Here are the exclusive advantages of the Spectacular Offer:

50 per cent discount on FTN GGR for Sportsbook, Popok, Pascal, Creedroomz

0 per cent commission fee on FTN deposit and withdrawal

Branded Crypto Wallet Solution – setup 2,500 EUR (standard 5,000 EUR)

Decentralised Casino Platform:

EVM blockchain setup – 12,500 Euro (standard 25,000 EUR) Bahamut setup – 2,500 EUR (standard 5,000 EUR)

Social platform: setup – 2,500 EUR (standard 5,000 EUR), monthly – 1,000 EUR (standard 2,000 EUR)

Furthermore, a custom crypto wallet will be developed meeting the partners’ brand guidelines, designated name and customised control panel. The branded crypto wallet will allow businesses to create a secure and reliable environment to manage funds and smoothly convert FTN and other currencies.

Partnerships between FTN and igaming industry players will continue to reshape the digital realm and BetConstruct’s “Spectacular Offer by Mr. First” marks an unconventional step in this convergence.