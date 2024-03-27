BetConstruct introduces advanced services: Zone Solutions, Pro DDOS Protection and Business Dashboard

The firm has launched three new services to address the diverse needs of its partners.

Press release.- BetConstruct has launched three services aimed at the high performance and growth of its partners: Zone Solutions, Pro DDOS Protection, and Business Dashboard. These services are precisely crafted to address the diverse needs of BetContruct’s partners providing them with leading-edge solutions to foster success in the competitive world of igaming.

Zone Solutions

Zone Solutions is an all-encompassing suite of domain management services and solutions tailored specifically for Turnkey partners with domain management on their side to upgrade online operations and handle domain management with ease and confidence. From proactive strategies to meeting regulatory compliance measures, Zone Solutions helps businesses enhance an efficient online presence.

Pro DDOS Protection

Pro DDOS Protection is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for White Label and Turnkey Partners, with domain management handled on the provider’s side. This leading-edge product is designed to combat Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks and safeguard web applications. With its instant threat detection, enhanced WAF capabilities, and rapid response, the DDOS mitigation service provides security and reliability of the digital assets of White Label and Turnkey Partners.

Business Dashboard

Business Dashboard is a powerful analytics platform that delivers real-time insights and simplifies gaming business management. This comprehensive tool allows to track key metrics across finances, player acquisition, and website traffic. It helps to optimise casino & sportsbook performance and make data-driven decisions for success.

According to the firm, by embracing these services, partners can confidently navigate challenges, elevate their online operations, and seize opportunities for growth in the dynamic world of igaming. “With BetConstruct as a trusted ally, the future of online gaming holds limitless potential for those who dare to innovate and succeed”, it stated.

