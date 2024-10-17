BetConstruct announces acquisition of new Romanian licence

The company highlighted the achievement and what it will mean for the users.

Press release.- BetConstruct has announced the acquisition of the prestigious Romanian Remote Gambling B2C Licence in yet another move toward promoting responsible gaming and commitment to industry regulations.

Emphasising the significance of this acquisition, the BetConstruct team highlighted that it represents the successful completion of a thorough and demanding process to comply with Romania’s strict regulatory requirements. The company further said this step “reaffirms the team’s steadfast dedication to upholding the highest industry standards, ensuring Romanian customers receive secure, reliable, and enjoyable gaming experiences.”

It also added that obtaining the Romanian Remote Gambling B2C Licence, which is granted by ONJN (Romania National Gambling Office), “paves the path for the company to cater to the Romanian market within the full scope of regulatory compliance, ensuring that the users can experience safe and secure gaming journeys with the company’s trailblazing products and solutions.”