BetConstruct and Gaming1 enhance sports betting under French license

This collaboration marks the launch of Circusbet.fr, a new sportsbook operation licensed in France.

Press release-. BetConstruct along with Gaming1 Group announced their partnership. This collaboration marks the launch of Circusbet.fr, a new sportsbook operation licensed in France, to enhance the sports betting landscape.

“Our partnership with BetConstruct for Circusbet.fr aims to offer a user-friendly online betting experience, but most importantly, a secure and ethical one,” says Emmanuel Mewissen, CEO of Gaming1. “Together, we are committed to improving this experience by placing the values of sports, such as teamwork, performance, and challenges, at the core of every interaction.”

“We are very happy to partner with Gaming1, a group whose family and entrepreneurial DNA we share. This new collaboration in the field of sports betting in France will be placed under the sign of the values ​​of excellence, both in terms of operations and their compliance with the regulator’s very high expectations,” says David Ozararat, president of BetConstruct in France.

See also: BetConstruct introduces Pool Masters, a new sports pool solution

Moreover, the integration with Gaming1 through the White Label solution underlines BetConstruct’s approach to fostering partnerships that enhance user experience and market reach.

Gaming1 continues to expand its offerings to remain competitive in the French market. This partnership seeks to ensure a diverse betting experience.

BetConstruct’s advanced sportsbook technology powers the new platform, ensuring a robust and compliant betting experience. The technology meets the rigorous standards French licensing authorities require, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction.

BetConstruct and Gaming1 are enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership and are dedicated to providing continued support and development to ensure the success of Circusbet.fr.