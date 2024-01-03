Gaming1 announces revamps at Swiss casinos

The operator has been awarded new licences extending to 2044.

Switzerland.- Belgium-based Gaming1 has announced changes to come at its Swiss casinos after it secured new concessions. Switzerland’s Federal Council has awarded the operator’s Circus Casino France subsidiary licences to run Casino de Davos and Casino de Crans-Montana, Valais, from 2025 to 2044.

It plans to move the Davos casino to a nearby venue to allow it to be developed more, including the addition of a sports bar. The operator also plans to add a sports bar at Crans-Montana, along with seminar rooms, function rooms, a new restaurant area with lakeside views and function rooms and a general modernisation.

Gaming1 says the concessions cement its place in Switzerland’s land-based gaming sector. It entered the market with the Davos casino in 2017, going on to become the main shareholder in the casino in 2021. It became the main shareholder in Casino de Crans-Montana in 2022. It now hopes to gain an online casino licence in Switzerland.

Chief executive Emmanuel Mewissen said: “I am delighted and proud that the Gaming1 group has been awarded these two new concessions for the Davos and Crans-Montana casinos. This news delights all our employees and confirms the quality of our management as part of our development strategy. We would like to thank the various authorities for the trust they have placed in us.”

In November, the Federal Council granted casino licences for 22 areas, an increase from the previous 17. The operators of the existing casinos in 17 areas will continue. It granted 10 type A and 12 type B licences. The latter have a maximum stake limit of CHF 25 (€26.86). Of the land-based casinos, 12 are now licensed to provide online casino gaming.

