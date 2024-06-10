BetConstruct introduces Pool Masters, a new sports pool solution

The release of the Pool Masters marks a significant advancement in the betting realm.

Press release.- BetConstruct has launched its sports pool solution – Pool Masters, for a new betting experience and enhanced customer engagement.

This new solution aims to elevate the traditional sports betting industry for gaming operators who want to engage their players with new experiences.

According to BetConstruct, the sports pool allows participants to predict the outcomes of multiple sporting events to compete for a shared prize pool from various matches and games.

The company also revealed Pool Masters involves participants purchasing entries or tickets and selecting their predictions for the outcomes of specific sports events. The prize pool is funded by the entry fees of participants, and it grows larger as more people join the pool. The winnings are then distributed among the participants who make correct predictions. With Pool Masters, sportsbook operators can elevate user excitement by integrating jackpot functionalities into their platforms and unlocking new revenue streams.

Pool Masters’ customisable platform caters to diverse markets’ needs, offering smooth integration with existing systems through seamless integration. With comprehensive pool management, detailed analytics, and multi-channel support, the platform ensures an effortless user experience. In addition, it allows efficient handling of increased traffic while dedicated account management and customer support guarantee satisfaction at every step.

