BETBY unveils “Make Your Move” campaign featuring chess icon Magnus Carlsen

“Make Your Move”, is featured by the chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen as its brand ambassador.

By partnering with Magnus Carlsen, the company seeks to motivate operators worldwide to take charge of their growth by selecting a reliable sportsbook partner.

Press release.- BETBY has unveiled its latest marketing campaign, “Make Your Move”, featuring the legendary chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen as its brand ambassador.

The campaign highlights the critical challenges operators face in the competitive igaming industry – accessing innovative technologies and leveraging the expertise of the right people to achieve sustainable global success.

By partnering with Magnus Carlsen as the face of “Make Your Move”, BETBY seeks to motivate operators worldwide to take charge of their growth by selecting a reliable and forward-thinking sportsbook partner.

In the campaign video, Carlsen is depicted strategising and evaluating various scenarios before making the decisive move that secures victory, symbolizing the thoughtful decision-making required for success in the igaming world.

Pierre Pulis, head of marketing at BETBY, said: “Magnus Carlsen embodies the precision, strategy, and vision needed to excel at the highest level – qualities that resonate deeply with BETBY’s mission. As a five-time Chess World Champion and the Greatest Chess Player of All Time, his ability to anticipate, adapt, and make bold yet calculated moves mirrors the challenges faced by operators in the competitive igaming landscape. With Magnus as the face of our ‘Make Your Move’ campaign, we hope to inspire our partners to make confident, game-changing decisions that lead to sustainable growth and global success.”