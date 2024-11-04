BETBY’s betting markets for the 2024 US Presidential election “a hit” amongst its partners

BETBY will showcase its premium sportsbook solutions and services at the upcoming SiGMA Europe Summit.

Press release.- In anticipation of one of the most significant global political events, in the run-up to the highly anticipated US Presidential election premium sports betting supplier BETBY has expanded its offerings with a dedicated section. This move caters to the surge in interest from its clients’ bettors, who have shown unprecedented engagement with the election-related bets in recent weeks.

Sergey Tsukanov, chief product officer at BETBY, highlighted the importance of this special bet content: “We are closely monitoring major global events, including the 2024 US Presidential election. For all our clients, we have created a special ‘US Presidential Election’ section featuring all available markets for the upcoming election. Our experienced trading team has presented its view through winner odds and a large number of additional bets, such as state-by-state results, candidate vote percentages, and much more.”

Tsukanov added that: “The betting volume for this election has already surpassed that of the previous presidential race and continues to grow as the event approaches.”

BETBY’s trading team is committed to enhancing the client experience by providing live betting options on election day, ensuring comprehensive and real-time engagement for all users.

