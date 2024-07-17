Betby launches Summer Olympics betting offering ahead of Paris 2024 games

The offering includes odds on individual competitions and tournament outrights.

Press release.- Betby has launched a high-performance Summer Olympics offering across its partners’ network ahead of the Games starting on the 26th of July in Paris. This enhanced offering aims to deliver an unparalleled betting experience for players interested in Olympic sports events.

The offering includes odds on individual competitions and tournament outrights, complemented by comprehensive in-play and pre-match betting coverage. It features sports with head-to-head competitions, such as soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, beach volleyball, 3×3 basketball, handball, field hockey, rugby, and water polo.

According to the company, bettors can also wager on Olympic medals, including total medal counts by country, the country winning the most gold medals, and the country winning the most medals overall. Additionally, Betby will offer exclusive odds on comparisons between top athletes in key Olympic sports, allowing players to predict the best performer between two competitors.

The dedicated Olympics content package caters as well to the pickiest bettors, with Betby’s in-house traders providing additional odds on various statistics. For instance, soccer bets can include VAR totals, while basketball bets can cover totals of 3-pointers, rebounds, and assists.

Players will also have the possibility to engage themselves with a wide variety of player markets, which allows them to get in on the action with a range of options on popular sports which will feature in the Games, amongst which the ever-popular soccer and basketball.

Sergey Tsukanov, Betby’s chief product officer, said: “At Betby, our mission is to empower our partners with a premium sports betting solution while anticipating future requests. With our partners’ needs in mind, we ensure they receive unique content and tools to offer an unmatched betting experience to their players. We believe this dedicated content for the Paris Olympics will elevate the betting experience, making it more engaging and rewarding for our partners.”